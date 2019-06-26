  • search
    Commuting to get cheaper in Mumbai; BEST minimum fare down to Rs 5 from Rs 8

    Mumbai, June 26: Communing in Mumbai will become cheaper as the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to reduce bus fares in the metropolis to boost ridership and income.

    As per the decision taken at the Undertaking's Special Committee meeting, the minimum non-AC bus fare has been reduced from Rs 8 to Rs 5 for the first five kilometres, while maximum fare for this class has been capped at Rs 20.

    Representational Image

    The minimum AC bus fare has been brought down from Rs 20 to Rs 6 and maximum fare has been kept at Rs 25.

    Once implemented, the fare slab for non-AC (regular) buses will be Rs 5, 10, 15 and Rs 20, while it will be Rs 6, 13, 19 and Rs 25 for air-conditioned buses, an official said.

    "Now the proposal will be sent to BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority (MMRTA) for final approval. The date of implementation of these reduced fares will be notified later," the BEST official said.

    BEST, with a fleet of 3,337 buses, including 120 double- deckers, has so far failed to recover even its cost of operation, and its ridership over the years has fallen from 45 lakh a day to 27 lakh.

    It operates 483 routes in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and its daily loss is estimated at around Rs 2 crore.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
