After 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri back with 'The Vaccine War'

Mumbai, Nov 10: After delivering the blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files' that stirred many a emotion and sparked many a debate across the country, the famed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is back with his next project 'The Vaccine War'. The director has formally announced the project on Thursday which is to coincide with his birthday celebration.

He took to Twitter to announce the project. He shared a poster from the movie and wrote, "Presenting 'THE VACCINE WAR' - an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values, [sic]".

Going by his caption, it is clear that the movie will be around how India fought the COVID-19 battle. What catches the viewers attention is the letters written on the bottle in the poster.

"I AM Buddha presents The Vaccine War," the message reads.

Interestingly, he has decided to release the movie in 11 languages. He possibly took inspiration following the success of many pan-India movies. "@AAArtsOfficial it's our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema," he added. The movie will hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

His latest movie will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's next flick 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 15:36 [IST]