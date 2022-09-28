YouTube
    Youth held for raping, impregnating minor in Karnataka

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 28: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

    The man, a resident of Ubaradka Mittur village in the taluk, has been charged under Section 176 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

    Youth held for raping, impregnating minor in Karnataka

    The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody. The victim's father, in his complaint to the police, said his daughter and the accused got in touch through a WhatsApp group.

    They began talking to each other later and the man asked her to come to Sullia on June 30. The accused then took her on his two-wheeler to his friend's place and allegedly raped her there.

    When the girl complained about stomach ache later, the parents took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was pregnant, the complaint said. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

