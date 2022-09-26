YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Karnataka road transport corporation's special 'Dasara darshan' package begins

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 26: The special 'Dasara darshan' package tour being organised by the Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) during the festival in Dakshina Kannada district was flagged off by MLA Vedavyas Kamath here on Monday.

    The 'Dasara darshan' buses will depart from the KSRTC bus terminus at around 9 am and take the passengers to Mangala Devi temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari temple, Sunkadakatte Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Sasihitlu Bhagavathi temple and beach, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari temple, Urwa Mariamma temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple.

    Karnataka road transport corporations special Dasara darshan package begins

    Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) buses are being used for the package tour.

    Viral video: 6-feet long Cobra spotted in moving KSRTC bus in KarnatakaViral video: 6-feet long Cobra spotted in moving KSRTC bus in Karnataka

    Three buses have been pressed into service as part of the package. Over 90 people travelled in the three buses on the inaugural day, KSRTC divisional officer Rajesh Shetty said. The package tour service will be operated till October 5.

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    ksrtc package

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X