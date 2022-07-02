YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Illegal beef sale: Father-son duo arrested; meat confiscated

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Jul 02: Two persons were arrested for alleged illegal sale of beef during a raid at Golthamajalu village of Bantwal taluk, police sources said on Saturday.

    The duo was arrested on Friday and have been identified as Mohammed Ismail (47) and Sabith Hussain (18), both residents of the village, police sources added. Police seized 80 kg of beef worth Rs 21,000 and Rs 4,500 in cash from the accused.

    Illegal beef sale: Father-son duo arrested; meat confiscated

    They also seized a cleaver and a weighing scale from the premises. Police conducted the raid on a tip-off and arrested the two while they were packing the meat behind a house, sources said.

    A case under sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, has been registered against the accused.

    PTI

    Comments

    More mangalore News  

    Read more about:

    illegal beef police arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X