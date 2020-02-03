  • search
    Gang rivalry: 45-year-old man accused in several criminal cases murdered

    Mangaluru, Feb 03: A 45-year-old man, accused in several cases of robbery and murder, was found killed in a car at Shantinagar area at nearby Bantwal, according to police.

    It is suspected that he was kidnapped by members of a rival gang who fled from the spot soon after committing the murder.

    The deceased has been identified as C M Muhthasim, alias Don Tasleem, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala. He was wanted in many criminal cases. His body, which bore injury marks on the neck and other parts, was found in the car on Sunday.

      Tasleem had been released on bail from the Kalaburagi prison on January 31 and was returning to his native place when unidentified assailants kidnapped him. He was imprisoned after his arrest in a jewellery robbery case registered at a police station.

      Police suspect that the rival gang may have waylaid him soon after his release from prison and took him to Bantwal. The locals, who grew suspicious about the car that had been parked at the spot, informed police and found the body.

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
