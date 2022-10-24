YouTube
    6 held for attack on street vendors last week

    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Oct 24: Six people were arrested in connection with the assault on two street vendors at Edamangala in Kadaba taluk here last week, police said.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Puneeth, Raju, Prasad, Kishore, Bhavith, and Ranjith, police said on Sunday.

    The two vendors, Mohammed Rafiq and Ramiyasuddin, said in their complaint that they had an argument with a woman at a house in Kadaba over buying bedsheets. After they left the place and were on their way to Kaniyoor in Puttur, a group of people attacked them.

    The complaint said the group abused and thrashed them with iron rods and sticks, besides damaging their car which caused them a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh. Bedsheets worth Rs 25,000 were also torn or damaged, the complaint stated.

    However, the woman from Kadaba, in a separate complaint, said the two salesmen had behaved indecently and in an obscene manner when she refused to buy anything from them.

    She said the two fled from the spot after she raised an alarm. Kadaba police have also registered a case against the two in connection with the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 11:12 [IST]
    X