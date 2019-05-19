Uttar Pradesh: Two on-duty poll officials die during final phase of voting

Lucknow

oi-Vikas SV

Gorakhpur, May 19: Two polling officials, one 56-years-old and another 50-years-old, died today in Uttar Pradesh while they were on duty, reports quoting officials as saying.

Both the officials were deputed at different polling booths in Uttar Pradesh. Rajaram, 56, was a polling officer of booth number 381 at Prathmik Vidhyalay Madhopur in Pipraich area under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, assistant election officer J N Maurya said.

Grenade attack hits polling in militancy prone Pulwama

He was rushed to Pipraich community health centre where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

In the Bansgaon parliamentary constituency, Vinod Srivastav (50), deputed at polling booth number 219, died around 12 midnight due to cardiac attack. He was an employee with the sugarcane department. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Maurya said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

Lucknow Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 23,95,147 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

9.61% SC

0.20% ST + More Details