    Uttar Pradesh: 7-yr-old boy promised sweets, but sodomised instead

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, June 9: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a juvenile at a village here, police said on Sunday.

    Image for representation only

    The juvenile, aged 15, has been apprehended and a case registered, they said. Police said the juvenile took the boy to his house promising him sweets and committed the crime.

    The 15-year-old has been sent to a juvenile home and the victim for medical examination, they said.

    PTI

