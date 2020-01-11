UPTET answer key 2019 to be released on this date

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 11: The UPTET answer key 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the answer key would be released on January 13, 2020. The board would complete the scrutiny process, following which the provisional answer key would be released on Monday, January 13. However in case it is not possible on Monday, then the board would surely release the answer key on January 14, 2020.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till January 17, 2020. The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

Over 16 lakh candidates registered for the UPTET 2019. 10.68 lakh registered for the post primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. Candidates would have to score 60 per cent to clear the examinations. For those belonging to the reserved category it is 55 per cent. The answer key once released will be available on updeled.gov.in.