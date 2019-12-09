UPTET Admit Card 2019 date confirmed

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Dec 09: The UPTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card will be released on December 12 2019. The UPTET would have two papers. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach in the primary classes of 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach the upper primary classes 6 to 8.

The answer keys too would be released and candidates can raise objections on December 26 2019. Objections can be raised until December 30 2019.

Last year the UPTET was held in November and the results were declared in December.