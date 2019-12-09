  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPTET Admit Card 2019 date confirmed

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 09: The UPTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    UPTET Admit Card 2019 date confirmed

    The admit card will be released on December 12 2019. The UPTET would have two papers. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach in the primary classes of 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach the upper primary classes 6 to 8.

    The answer keys too would be released and candidates can raise objections on December 26 2019. Objections can be raised until December 30 2019.

    Last year the UPTET was held in November and the results were declared in December.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue