UPTET 2021 exam registration begins tomorrow: Exams on July 25

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 17: The UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted on July 25. The registration for the same can be done on the official website.

The exam on July 25 2021 will be conducted in two shifts and the results of the exams are expected by August 20. The government notification says that the registration will begin on May 18 and would conclude on June 1.

The candidates can submit their exam fee till June 2 and the printout of the duly filled exam can be taken till June 3. A district wise list of candidates would be made available to the district inspector of schools by June 4 for the finalisation of the exam centres.

All the centres would before finalised by June 15 and the district level committees will sent the list of centres along with the allotment of candidates by June 17. The candidates would be allowed the TET certificate a month after the announcement of the results, officials also said.