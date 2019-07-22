UPPSC PCS-J result 2018 result declared, check pay scale

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, July 22: The UPPSC PCS-J result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

In all, 5,795 candidates appeared for the examination which was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1 2019. In the interview process that was held in June and July, 1,847 candidates qualified.

The results of the prelims exam were announced on January 5. The exam was held on December 16 2018. The recruitment was conducted to fill in 610 vacancies in the Civil Judge Junior Division. The candidates who are selected will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with Grade pay of Rs 4,200 to 15,600-39,100 with GP of Rs 5,400. The results are available on uppsc.nic.in.

How to check UPPSC PCS-J result 2018:

Go to uppsc.nic.in

Click on download merit list

A pdf will appear

Check result

Download result

Take a printout