    Lucknow, Sep 23: The UPPRPB Constable Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    UPPRPB Constable Exam Result 2019 date confirmed

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had announcement recruitments for 31,360 civil constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. The written exams were conducted in January this year and over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the same.

    Reports now suggest that the result would be finally announced in October. The results are likely to be announced sometime in the second week of October. The result once declared will be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
