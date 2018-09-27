UP: Two Dalit groups clash; 6 arrested, 29 booked

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 27: Six people have been arrested and 29 booked in connection a clash between two Dalit groups at Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

SHO BP Singh said security has been tightened and additional policemen deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. A case has been registered against 29 people and six have been arrested in connection with the clash, the SHO said.

One person was killed and several injured in a clash between two Dalit groups over a minor dispute in the village Wednesday.

PTI