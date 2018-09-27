  • search

UP: Two Dalit groups clash; 6 arrested, 29 booked

By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 27: Six people have been arrested and 29 booked in connection a clash between two Dalit groups at Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

    A file photo (Not related to incident mentioned in the story)
    SHO BP Singh said security has been tightened and additional policemen deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. A case has been registered against 29 people and six have been arrested in connection with the clash, the SHO said.

    One person was killed and several injured in a clash between two Dalit groups over a minor dispute in the village Wednesday.

