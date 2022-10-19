BMW Crash In UP: Video captured minutes ahead has someone saying 'Chalo marenge'

UP govt cancels leaves of doctors amid rising dengue cases

Lucknow

oi-Nitesh Jha

Lucknow, Oct 19: Amid the rising cases of Dengue in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff to control the spread of the disease.

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that the state has less dengue cases than last year and also said that all measures are being taken to control the spread, reported ANI.

"Cases less as compared to last year. Beds are reserved in hospitals and preparations for enough platelets are being made. Leaves of all government doctors and health-related people have been cancelled," ANI quoted the deputy CM as saying.

Centre sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The Center on Friday also deputed a high-level team of experts to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities for instituting measures for dengue management in the three districts of the state.

"Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts," according to a statement.

The six-member central team would have experts from National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi, read the statement.

Dr VK Chaudhary, Senior RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow will lead the Central team deputed to Uttar Pradesh.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 15:58 [IST]