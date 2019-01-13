  • search
    UP: Four killed in accident in Bareilly

    By Pti
    |

    Bareilly, Jan 13: Four people were killed as two cars collided in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The deceased were identified as Azeem (18), Waqas (18), Arshad (18), all residents of the district, and Sultan (22), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said.

    The incident took place in Baheri area of the district on Saturday night at around 1.00 pm when the cars, which were coming from opposite directions, collided with each other, he said.

    Azeem, Waqas, Arshad were coming from Kichcha in Uttarakhand towards Bareilly, he added. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the police said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    lucknow uttar pradesh road accident

