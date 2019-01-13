UP: Four killed in accident in Bareilly

Bareilly, Jan 13: Four people were killed as two cars collided in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Azeem (18), Waqas (18), Arshad (18), all residents of the district, and Sultan (22), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said.

The incident took place in Baheri area of the district on Saturday night at around 1.00 pm when the cars, which were coming from opposite directions, collided with each other, he said.

Azeem, Waqas, Arshad were coming from Kichcha in Uttarakhand towards Bareilly, he added. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the police said.

