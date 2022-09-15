UP: Cop's body found hanging in Ayodhya

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Ayodhya, Sep 14: The body of a police inspector was found hanging in his rented apartment on Wednesday in front of the police station in Ayodhya where he was posted.

The body of Omkar Nath (46), who was a senior sub-inspector at the Purakalandar police station in the district, was found hanging in his rented accommodation located right opposite the police station in Mainuddinpur village, police said.

Nath was promoted to the post of inspector only a few days ago. Before this, he was posted as a senior sub-inspector at the police station. He was recently transferred to the Faizabad police station as the inspector (crime).

He was supposed to take charge on Wednesday evening. The body of the inspector was found hanging from the iron railing next to the stairs leading to the upper floor. The deceased was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Arjun Singh, a resident of Mainuddinpur village, in whose building the inspector was residing on rent, told the police that when he knocked on the door in the morning, there was no response after which he informed the police.

Talking to PTI, ASP, City Madhuban Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.