UP: Constable among four killed in accident

    Lucknow, Sep 26: A police constable was among four people killed after their car hit a divider on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.

    The victims were constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25), and an unidentified youth, he said, news agency PTI reported.

    A man who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, the SHO said.

    Constable Mishra was posted in Meerut, he said.

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 17:09 [IST]
