    UP CM asks officers to brace for relief work amid heavy rains prediction

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 07: Amid heavy rainfalls in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed the officials of the affected districts to conduct relief works and shift people from the waterlogged areas.

    Some parts of the state have been receiving rainfall for a few days. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall will lash various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three days.

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers a chocolate to children during a visit to a flood relief camp, in Varanasi
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers a chocolate to children during a visit to a flood relief camp, in Varanasi. PTI Photo

    "CM Yogi has directed the concerned district magistrates of the districts affected by heavy rains to conduct relief work effectively. The Chief Minister said that people should be taken to safer places from waterlogged places," tweeted the chief minister's office.

    "The Chief Minister has directed the officers of Panchayati Raj, Village Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health Department, Animal Husbandry and other departments to be continuously active in the area," the office tweeted.

    Watch: Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard cub at Gorakhpur Zoo, video goes viralWatch: Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard cub at Gorakhpur Zoo, video goes viral

    Following the IMD's prediction of heavy rain, schools and colleges were shut by the administration in several districts of the state for 48 hours, as per a report by ANI.

    The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the West UP on October 7 to 9. According to predictions, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the East UP on October 8.

    yogi adityanath heavy rainfall prediction uttar pradesh chief minister

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 13:29 [IST]
    X