    UP Board Result 2019 date and time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Lucknow, Apr 25: The UP Board Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    UP Board Result 2019 date to be declared today

    The results for both the Class 10 and 12 examination is likely to be declared by April 27. The results of both the Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared on the same day. The results will be declared at 12.30 pm.

    The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. All the students who had taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

    How to Check the UP Board Result 2019:

    • Go to upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net
    • Click on the 'result' link
    • Login with your credentials
    • Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed
    • Download
    • Take a print-out
    uttar pradesh results

