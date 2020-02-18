UP Board Exam 2020 result date confirmed

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 18: The UP Board Exam 2020 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The board exams began today and would end on March 3 2020. The deputy chief minister and secondary education minister of UP, Dinesh Sharma while speaking to Hindustan Times said that the exam process would be unique.

He also said that the exams would get over in 12 working days and the intermediate exam in 15 days. This is a new record and in 2019 it took 14 days. This would not only cut down expenses, but also ensure the early declaration of the result. He said that the UP board results would be declared on April 24, which is ahead of many other boards, Sharma also said in the interview to HT.