UP board 10th result 2019 likely to be declared today
Lucknow
New Delhi, Apr 20: The UP board 10th result 2019 is likely to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The UP board had earlier said that the results would be declared between April 20 and 30 2019. Work on the results have been completed and all attempts are being made to declare the results today. The result once declared will be available on upresults.nic.in.
How to check UP board 10th result 2019:
- Go to upresults.nic.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
