UP Board 10th, 12th improvement result 2019 declared

Lucknow

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, July 29: The UP Board 10th, 12th improvement result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

99.78 per cent of the students who took the exam have passed. A total of 16,403 students had registered for the high school compartment exam. A total of 14,650 cleared the exam.

The mark sheet and certificates will be sent to the board office. Following this the same would be forwarded to the principals of the schools for distribution to students. The results are available on umpsp.edu.in