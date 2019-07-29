  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Board 10th, 12th improvement result 2019 declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lucknow, July 29: The UP Board 10th, 12th improvement result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    99.78 per cent of the students who took the exam have passed. A total of 16,403 students had registered for the high school compartment exam. A total of 14,650 cleared the exam.

    UP Board 10th, 12th improvement result 2019 declared

    The mark sheet and certificates will be sent to the board office. Following this the same would be forwarded to the principals of the schools for distribution to students. The results are available on umpsp.edu.in

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh results

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue