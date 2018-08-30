  • search

UP: Angered by rustication, Class 10 student shoots at principal

    Lucknow, Aug 30: A class 10th student, who was expelled from the school for his violent behaviour, has shot at the principal, leaving him critically injured, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The principal was seriously injured and currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

    Representational image

    The boy, Deepanshu Kumar, was earlier rusticated for indulging in violence and beating up a fellow student, said reports quoting the police. The following day, he came along with him family to meet the school administration and persuade them to take him back. A TOI report says that the principal, Sanjeev Kumar, refused to keep him in the school because of his violent behaviour.

    Shortly after the family left, Deepanshu returned to school with a country made pistol and shot at the principal. The class 10th student fled the spot and is still on the run.

    The police have registered a case and probing the matter. A case has been registered under section 307 of IPC.

    The fatal incident took place at Sai Inter College in Shahpur Village of Seohara town in Bijnor district.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 11:55 [IST]
