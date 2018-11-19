  • search

UP: Altercation over money takes violent turn in Muzaffarnagar, man stabbed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Muzaffarnagar, Nov 19: An argument over money took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and one man allegedly stabbed the other. The accused had reportedly borrowed money from the accused, said a PTI report.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A man was injured after he was allegedly stabbed following an altercation over money in the district, police said on Monday.

    According to Station House Officer Kushal Pal Singh, the injured was rushed to a hospital. The man was allegedly stabbed by the accused on Sunday following an altercation over money, which the accused had borrowed from the victim, he said.

    [Horrific: 'Alcoholic' man smashes heads of three minor daughters with hammer]

    A case has been registered against the accused, who was absconding, police said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh crime lucknow

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue