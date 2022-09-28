YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uncle buries 23-year-old alive for attention, donations during Navratri; Four held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Unnao, Sep 27: A 23-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his uncle and his three aides at Tajpur village in the Bangarmau area here, police said on Tuesday.

    It was done in an attempt to attract people to the place during Navratras and earn money through donations.

    Uncle buries 23-year-old alive for attention, donations during Navratri; Four held

    Police said Shubham Goswami, a devout, was rescued by them on Sunday night.

    They have arrested his uncle Munna Lal Pandey and three others, identified as Prabhashankar Shukla and Satish Chandra and Shivkesh Dixit.

    4 family members, including 3 minors, buried alive in house collapse in HP4 family members, including 3 minors, buried alive in house collapse in HP

    Goswami alleged that his uncle had told him that he will be given a bhoo samadhi , which will attract people, who will be offering money, flowers and prasad.

    Goswami has accused his uncle and the three others of an attempt to kill him.

    A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    buried alive navratri arrested police

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X