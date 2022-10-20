YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Teenage girl raped by two in UP's Sultanpur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sultanpur, Oct 20: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village here, police said on Thursday.

    According to a complaint filed by the minor's family, the incident happened on October 17 in Dhammaur police station area, they said.

    Teenage girl raped by two in UPs Sultanpur

    They alleged the accused even threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it.

    The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Dhammaur police station in-charge Shyam Sundar said.

    Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW forms fact-finding team for investigationGhaziabad gang-rape: NCW forms fact-finding team for investigation

    An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the two men and further investigation is underway, he said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    girl raped police sultanpur crime news uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X