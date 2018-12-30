Shocking: Woman objects to eve-teasing; Thrashed, stripped and paraded naked

  • search
    Bhadohi, Dec 30: In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten up, stripped and made to run naked in her village in Uttar Pradesh for resisting eve-teasers.

    Police have registered a case against the four miscreants involved in the incident and have arrested one of them, said Circle officer Yadavendra Yadav on Sunday, adding they are trying to apprehend others.

    The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers' community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up, said Yadavendra Yadav, as per a PTI report.

    "They stripped off her clothes and made to run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral," he added.

    Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her.

    "One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits," he said.      

    Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Yadav of Gopiganj police station has been sent to the police lines.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Sunday, December 30, 2018, 20:33 [IST]
