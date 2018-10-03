Shocking! Minor killed for resisting molestation in UP

Lucknow, Oct 3: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district for resisting molestation attempt, said reports. The incident took place on Tuesday (October 2).

Ironically, the loathsome violent incident took place on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who was a staunch believer of non-violence.

The three men allegedly responsible for the 11-year-old girl's death have been arrested. The victim, who was returning from school after attending Gandhi Jayanti function, was dragged to nearby bushes by the three accused.

When the girl resisted their molestation attempt, she was beaten up brutally and killed, said a News 18 report. The three men then hung her body from a tree to make the death look like a suicide, the report added.

Villagers informed the police after the victim's body was found hanging from a tree.

Some reports say that even a fourth man was involved in the incident who is said to be on the run.

In September, a teenager was allegedly beaten to death by a group of boys for talking to the girlfriend of one of the accused persons in Kidwai Nagar locality in Kanpur. He was a friend of the girl living in his neighbourhood, but her boyfriend did not approve of him talking to her frequently and had warned the victim many times in the past to stay away.

