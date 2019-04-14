  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi rally in Aligarh: Minor fire after short-circuit below PM's stage

    By PTI
    |

    Aligarh (UP), Apr 14: Three persons including an electrical contractor were booked on Sunday for "negligence" after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech in Aligarh.

    File photo of PM Modi addressing a rally
    File photo of PM Modi addressing a rally

    Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said, “The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire.”

    He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done.

    [Modi in Aligarh: 'Surgical strike after first mistake, air strike after second, what after third...']

    The prime minister's continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.

    PTI

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi aligarh uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue