  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Minor girl abducted, gangraped by 3 youths

    By
    |

    Mathura, Jan 19: A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR.

    Minor girl abducted, gangraped by 3 youths
    Representational Image

    The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field. She was collecting fodder when the three youths abducted her. She was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was also recovered from the spot, police said.

    Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for step daughter’s rape

    "She was taken to the district hospital," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 19th, 2020

      Several teams have been deployed to nab the culprits. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling under Surir police station, he said.

      More LUCKNOW News

      Read more about:

      minor girl abducted gang rape

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue