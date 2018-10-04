Lucknow: Two brothers shot dead; police nabs prime suspect

Lucknow, Oct 4: Two brothers were shot dead after being beaten up by two men in Lucknow late on Wednesday night. The incident happened when twenty-four-year-old Imran Ghazi and his brother Arman, 22, along with friend Nishant were on their way home when they were attacked near Bamba road in Thakurganj.

The says that they have arrested the prime accused of the case.

Nishant said they were dragged out of their car by the assailants and beaten up with rods and sticks before being shot dead from point-blank range.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: BSF constable shoots and kills colleague

The friend somehow managed to escape and inform the Thakurganj police, who rushed to the spot only to find the two men dead. The attackers had also escaped.

The family of the deceased told Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani that the brothers had a verbal spat with some men a few days back.

For More Lucknow News, Click Here