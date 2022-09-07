Declared dead by govt records, a UP man struggles to prove he is alive

UP: Many feared trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

One man, one post: Organisational changes on cards for UP BJP

UP: Govt official suspended for declaring 70-year-old 'dead' in records

In UP's Amethi, one injured after falling off train

In UP, cop's wife and son found dead

Lucknow

oi-PTI

Basti, Sep 7: The wife and 10-year-old son of a policeman were found hanging from a ceiling fan of their house here, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Sub-inspector Rizwan Ali's brother Irfan returned home in Khaurhawa locality and found the doors bolted from inside.

When he peeped through a window, he found his sister-in-law Raesa (32) and nephew Shoeb hanging.

Irfan alerted the neighbours and called police, they said, adding senior officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

CBI’s deputy legal advisor found hanging in flat

Ali is posted as outpost in-charge in Civil Lines area, they said.

Circle officer Alok Prasad said the motive behind the alleged suicide has not been ascertained yet and a probe is on in the matter.

However, police are suspecting it to be a case of family dispute.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:45 [IST]