    In UP, cop's wife and son found dead

    Basti, Sep 7: The wife and 10-year-old son of a policeman were found hanging from a ceiling fan of their house here, police said on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday night, Sub-inspector Rizwan Ali's brother Irfan returned home in Khaurhawa locality and found the doors bolted from inside.

    When he peeped through a window, he found his sister-in-law Raesa (32) and nephew Shoeb hanging.

    Irfan alerted the neighbours and called police, they said, adding senior officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

    Ali is posted as outpost in-charge in Civil Lines area, they said.

    Circle officer Alok Prasad said the motive behind the alleged suicide has not been ascertained yet and a probe is on in the matter.

    However, police are suspecting it to be a case of family dispute.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:45 [IST]
    X