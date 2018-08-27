Five with counterfeit currency arrested

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 27: Five people were arrested and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1.63 lakh were seized here, police said today.

The arrests were made yesterday by a police team that also seized a printing machine, a car and a motorcycle, SP (City) Ombir Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused said they supplied fake currency notes in western Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The matter is being investigated, Singh said.

