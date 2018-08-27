  • search

Five with counterfeit currency arrested

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 27: Five people were arrested and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1.63 lakh were seized here, police said today.

    The arrests were made yesterday by a police team that also seized a printing machine, a car and a motorcycle, SP (City) Ombir Singh said.

    Also Read | Cops apprehend 5 minor boys for killing 14 year old

    During interrogation, the accused said they supplied fake currency notes in western Uttar Pradesh, he said.

    The matter is being investigated, Singh said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 11:08 [IST]
