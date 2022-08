Father hangs self, poisons two children in depression

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Farrukhabad, Aug 26: A man allegedly ended her life after poisoning his two daughters in Bahadurganj locality of Maudarwaja police station area of the district on Friday, police said.

The body of Sunil alias Dharmendra (38), a teacher in Babu Singh Inter College located in village Arrah Paharpur, was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the bodies of his two daughters Shagun (7) and Srishti (11) were found on the bed, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said Sunil was said to be in a state of depression after the death of his wife two months ago and allegedly poisoned both his daughters before hanging himself on Thursday night.

Madhya Pradesh: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

In a suicide note found from the spot, Sunil has said, "I am going to my wife with both the daughters." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.