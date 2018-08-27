Cops apprehend 5 minor boys for killing 14 year old

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 27: Five minor boys were apprehended here for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy, police said today.

Zuber's body was found at a vacant plot in the Ladhawala locality on August 23, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

The five minor boys were apprehended yesterday, he said, adding that the boy was stoned to death by them after an argument.

Zuber had gone to bring medicines on August 23 but did not return home, following which a complaint was lodged, the officer said.

