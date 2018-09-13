  • search

Clash in Shamli, 6 injured

By
    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 13: At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups over the construction of a wall in Shamli district's Gangeru village, police said Thursday.

    The incident took place Wednesday in an area under the Kandhla police station.

    Members of both the groups attacked each other with lathis and sharp weapons. They also resorted to brick batting, Station House Officer Anil Kumar said.

    The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

