BJP leader who bought 7 month old baby expelled from party

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Firozabad, Aug 31: The BJP has expelled a corporator of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers, the party said on Tuesday.

Vineeta Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid ₹ 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter.

Chief of BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said Agarwal -- corporator from ward number 51 -- has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, a PTI report said.

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party's state unit regarding her "behaviour", he said.

The child was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction on August 24 and recovered by the Government Railway Police.

Eight people, including Agarwal and her husband, have been arrested in the case.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 15:51 [IST]