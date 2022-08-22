Bitten by snake while shooting video, UP man dies

UP new jail manual: Married women inmates can wear 'mangalsutra', observe Karva Chauth and more

Lucknow, Aug 22: Shooting a video with a snake turned out to be a fatal for a UP man as he died after being bitten by the reptile.

The bizarre accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district and the victim was identified as Devendra Mishra, former head of Maruajhala village.

The man, who was known for rescuing snakes in the village, had caught more than 200 snakes in the village in the past, according to a report on IANS.

He had caught the snake, believed to be the highly venomous Common krait, from his neighbour Ravindra Kumar's house before filming a video with it.

After capturing the reptile, Mishra allegedly went around the village with the snake wrapped around his neck.

In the alleged video, he is also seen putting the snake around the neck of a five-year-old girl as well.

After being bitten by the snake, he tried to treat himself with various herbs but subsequently succumbed to the poison on Saturday night.

Hours later, the snake was found dead.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 13:12 [IST]