YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Basketball refree dies after falling off train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Etawah, Sep 26: A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Kanpur, officials said on Monday.

    Yashvardhan Rana, a basketball referee, was travelling in the Sangam Express when the incident occurred on the intervening night of September 24-25 between Ekdil and Bharthana railway stations in the Kanpur-Tundla division, they said.

    Basketball refree dies after falling off train
    Representational Image

    Rana, who is also an instructor at the Modi Sports Academy in Meerut, was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College, along with the Meerut team.

    According to Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh, Rana was a resident of Civil Lines, Meerut. He was in the S-5 coach while the basketball team was travelling in the S-3 and S-7 coaches.

    How this RPF jawan saved a man from getting crushed by a high-speed train (Watch)How this RPF jawan saved a man from getting crushed by a high-speed train (Watch)

    When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach. Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district. Officials from the Basketball Association reached the spot and identified the body.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    death uttar pradesh train

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X