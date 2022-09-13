YouTube
    Bareilly: Govt employee held for bribery

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bareilly, Sep 13: A government accountant was arrested here accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making a solvency certificate, police said on Tuesday.

    Lekhpal Purshottam Gangwar was arrested on Monday near a 'dhaba' in Bareilly in the act of accepting the bribe, said Omprakash Singh, In-Charge, Anti-Corruption Organisation, Bareilly unit.

    Bareilly: Govt employee held for bribery
    Representational Image

    A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Gangwar at Izzatnagar Police Station late on Monday night.

    Police said that Harish Kumar Rathore, a resident of Izzatnagar had lodged a complaint with the ACO that the lekhpal was demanding Rs 10,000 to make a solvency certificate, and had struck the deal finally at Rs 6,000.

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    arrested bribe bareilly uttar pradesh

