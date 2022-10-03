YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    At least 5 dead, 55 injured in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 03: At least five people, including three minors, have died so far and and over 55 others injured in a fire that broke out in Durga Puja's pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

    The fire broke out during the Aarti in Aurai town of Bhadohi district on Saptami, the seventh day of Navratri, in which it's reportedly said that around 150 people were present.

    At least 5 dead, 55 injured in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP

    In the incident, three minor boys, and two women have reportedly lost their lives.

    After the incident took place, around 55 people were taken to hospitals of which 22 are reportedly said to be critical.

    "Two more people who got burnt in Durga-Puja-Pandaal-fire- tragedy that was reported in Bhadoi's Narthua village on late Sunday night, succumbed to the burnt injuries," Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi told Hindustan Times on Monday.

    Durga Puja at Jayamahal returns nearly after 2 yearsDurga Puja at Jayamahal returns nearly after 2 years

    Some of the injured persons were also taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

    The short circuit is believed to be the reason, as per the police. However, the technical team investigating the case haven't confirmed it yet.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    fire uttar pradesh minors injured

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X