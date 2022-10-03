Uttar Pradesh gears up for its fourth tiger reserve in Chitrakoot

At least 5 dead, 55 injured in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP

Lucknow, Sep 03: At least five people, including three minors, have died so far and and over 55 others injured in a fire that broke out in Durga Puja's pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

The fire broke out during the Aarti in Aurai town of Bhadohi district on Saptami, the seventh day of Navratri, in which it's reportedly said that around 150 people were present.

In the incident, three minor boys, and two women have reportedly lost their lives.

After the incident took place, around 55 people were taken to hospitals of which 22 are reportedly said to be critical.

"Two more people who got burnt in Durga-Puja-Pandaal-fire- tragedy that was reported in Bhadoi's Narthua village on late Sunday night, succumbed to the burnt injuries," Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi told Hindustan Times on Monday.

Some of the injured persons were also taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

The short circuit is believed to be the reason, as per the police. However, the technical team investigating the case haven't confirmed it yet.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:03 [IST]