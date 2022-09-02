All 7 bodies found in UP boat capsize

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ghazipur, Sep 2: Five more bodies have been fished out of the Ganga, taking the total death toll in Wednesday's boat capsize to seven.

    Seventeen of the 24 people who were returning in the boat from a weekly market on Wednesday evening were rescued, while the bodies of two people were retrieved within hours of the incident in Reotipur police station limits.

    Representational Image

    Police said the bodies of Sandhya Kumar (6), Anita Paswan (10), Alisa Yadav (5), Khushal Yadav (10) and Satyam (12) were retrieved from the river on Thursday.

    On Wednesday evening, the divers had fished out the bodies of Nagina Paswan (70) and Vishambhar Gaur.

    The Ghazipur district administration has promised financial support to the kin of the deceased from the disaster relief fund.

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:12 [IST]
    X