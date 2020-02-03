Acid attack on minor rape victim in UP's Hapur

Hapur, Feb 03: Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday, police said.

The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked with acid. They alleged that he targeted the girl's feet and escaped after the incident. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019. Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case.

Senior police officials said that the acid attack was a result of dispute between the girl's family and the neighbours.

The police said that the matter is being investigated.