3 get life sentence in 2001 CJM murder case

Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 9: A court here has sentenced for life three convicts in connection with a 21-year-old dacoity and murder case of the then chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Balak Ram.

Additional District Judge Anil Kumar Yadav II also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the three convicts, Ram Lakhan, Shyamu Singh and Prem Pal Singh on Thursday.

Assistant district government counsel (ADGC) Rama Raman Saini said the court also held the three guilty under section 412 (dishonestly receiving property during commission of dacoity) and sentenced them to 10 year rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

Lakhan was also held guilty under section 25 of the Arms Act and the court sentenced him to one year imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine under this section, he said. The court ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

Giving details of the case, he said nearly six armed dacoits had stopped the car of then CJM on January 26, 2001 between Mitauli and Behjam towns under Neemgaon police limits by blocking the road with a log, while the CJM was on his way back to Lakhimpur Kheri from Farrukhabad along with two others.

The dacoits fired at the CJM after breaking window panes of his car and looted cash and other valuables. They fled away after the dacoity. The ADGC said the car driver Ram Singh rushed the injured CJM to a district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later, Ram Singh lodged a case of armed dacoity at Neemgaon police station against unidentified dacoits under sections 396 (Dacoity with murder) and 412 of IPC, section 25 of the Arms Act and provisions of SC/ST Act.

Saini said police investigated the case and filed charge sheet against Ram Lakhan, Dileep Kumar, Shyamu and Prem Pal Singh. During the trial, accused Dileep Kumar died while the other three were held guilty.