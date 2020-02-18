  • search
    25-year-old rape accused found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar, Feb 18: The body of a rape accused was found hanging from a tree at a village in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

    The 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a rape case on January 17 and was released on bail on February 11, SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

    25-year-old rape accused found hanging from tree in UPs Muzaffarnagar
    Representational Image

    He said the body was sent for postmortem and efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the death.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
