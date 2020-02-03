  • search
    16-yr-old girl raped by 'Exorcist' in UP's Chitrakoot

    Chitrakoot, Feb 03: A man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a village in Mau area here after convincing her family that he would exorcise her of an evil spirit, police said.

    Representational Image

    The "exorcist" took the teenager to an agricultural field on January 31 and raped her, they said. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

      Based on a complaint lodged by the teenager's family, an FIR was registered in the matter on Sunday and the accused was nabbed.

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 15:13 [IST]
