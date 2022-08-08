India
    1 Kanwariya dead as bike skids on road in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 08: A 25-year-old kanwariya was killed and another injured when their motorcycle skidded while trying to overtake a tractor on the Agra-Bareilly Highway, police said on Monday.

    The incident happened Sunday night in Mirhachi area, they said.

    Representational Image

    The kanwariyas were on their way to Soron Lahra Ghat in Kasganj from Firozabad, they said, according to news agency PTI.

    While Vivek died in the accident, Sudeep sustained injures, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Khushwaha said.

    Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:41 [IST]
