Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
1 Kanwariya dead as bike skids on road in UP
Lucknow
Lucknow, Aug 08: A 25-year-old kanwariya was killed and another injured when their motorcycle skidded while trying to overtake a tractor on the Agra-Bareilly Highway, police said on Monday.
The incident happened Sunday night in Mirhachi area, they said.
The kanwariyas were on their way to Soron Lahra Ghat in Kasganj from Firozabad, they said, according to news agency PTI.
Delhi: Kanwariya who smashed a car arrested, said to be a drug addict, thief
While Vivek died in the accident, Sudeep sustained injures, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Khushwaha said.
Comments
Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:41 [IST]