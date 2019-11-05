  • search
    West Bengal State Civil Services Exam 2020 notified: Full details here

    Kolkata, Nov 05: The West Bengal State Civil Services Exam 2020 has been notified. More details are available on the official website.

    The online application begins today ie November 5, 2019, and will conclude on November 25, 2019. There would be a preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised institute. The applicant should be able to read and write Bengali. This condition has been waived off for those whose mother tongue is Nepali.

    The candidate should not be younger than 21 years and not older than 36 years. The age would be calculated as on January 1 of the year in which the exam is being conducted. For SC/ST candidates the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years and in the case of BC it is 3 years. For PWD candidates the upper age limit is 45 years.

    Bengal ranks Number 1 in highest number of Bangladeshi convicts

    Candidates who generate the fee payment challan on November 25 will be allowed to pay the application fee offline till November 26 2019. The application fee is Rs 210 excluding service charge. For SC ST candidates of West Bengal and those candidates falling under the PwD category, there would be no application fee. More details are available on pscwbonline.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
